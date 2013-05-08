Value Energy Solutions Completes Warehouse Lighting Retrofit Project for Gypsum Supply - Waterloo, Iowa

Marietta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Value Energy Solutions, one of the largest lighting installation and lighting retrofit companies in the nation, recently was completed an energy efficient lighting retrofit project for Gypsum Supply which is a distributor of drywall and other building products for commercial and residential construction products. One of the concerning expenses they faced in their Waterloo, Iowa location was the cost of lighting their warehouse space.



Jim Gabelbauer from Gypsum Supply, contacted Chris Owensfrom Value Energy Solutions to help reduce their lighting energy costs. The Value Energy Solutions team thoroughly reviewed the energy use of the existing lighting program. Value Energy Solutions presented a comprehensive lighting solution that replaces their lighting with new more energy efficient T5 lighting. In addition to the energy savings, Gypsum Supply will dramatically reduce their maintenance costs due to the extended life of the new T-5 lighting fixtures.



Value Energy Solutions recommended upgrading the lighting fixtures to 4 LampT5 (54w) The T5 High Bay fluorescent fixtures have many advantages over traditional lighting. Vapor Tight Reflector T5 units were also used in 2 of the warehouses…T5 Lamps are the most energy efficient technology in the fluorescent lighting industry for the cost. The project also incorporated LED lighting wall packs & spotlights for exterior applications.



- Energy Efficiency - Typical 54 watt T5 lamp produces 5000 lumens

- Lower Lumen Depreciation - only 5-6% lumen output loss between the rated initial and maintained lumens. Metal Halide lumen loss is about 35%.

- Higher Quality Lighting - T5 lamps have a color rendering Index of 85 while metal halide lamps have a CRI of 65-70.

- Instant Startup and Restrike - T5 fluorescent lamps start and restrike instantly unlike HID sources which can take several minutes to restrike.



