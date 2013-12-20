Value Energy Solutions Completes Warehouse Lighting Retrofit Project for L&W Drywall

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Value Energy Solutions, one of the largest lighting installation and lighting retrofit companies in the nation, recently was awarded an energy efficient lighting retrofit project for Indianapolis Drywall which is a distributor of drywall and other building products for commercial and residential construction products. One of the largest operating expenses they faced in their Indianapolis, Indiana location was the cost of lighting their warehouse space.



Joe Jansen from Indianapolis Drywall, a subsidiary of L&W Supply, contacted Van Perrine from Value Energy Solutions to help reduce their lighting energy costs with a warehouse lighting retrofit. The Value Energy Solutions team thoroughly reviewed the energy use of the existing lighting program. Value Energy Solutions presented a comprehensive lighting solution that replaces their lighting with new more energy efficient T5 lighting. In addition to the energy savings, Indianapolis Drywall will dramatically reduce their maintenance costs due to the extended life of the new T-5 lighting fixtures.



Value Energy Solutions recommended upgrading the lighting fixtures to 4 LampT5 (54w) The T5 High Bay fluorescent fixtures have many advantages over traditional lighting. T5 Lamps are the most energy efficient technology in the fluorescent lighting industry for the cost.



- Energy Efficiency - Typical 54 watt T5 lamp produces 5000 lumens

- Lower Lumen Depreciation - only 5-6% lumen output loss between the rated initial and maintained lumens. Metal Halide lumen loss is about 35%.

- Higher Quality Lighting - T5 lamps have a color rendering Index of 85 while metal halide lamps have a CRI of 65-70.

- Instant Startup and Restrike - T5 fluorescent lamps start and restrike instantly unlike HID sources which can take several minutes to restrike.



About Value Energy Solutions

Value Energy Solutions is one of the largest energy efficient lighting retrofitting companies in the United States. Realizing the need for building owners, property managers and facility engineers to find ways to conserve energy and cut their operating costs, Value Energy Solutions provides improved energy efficient lighting products as replacements for existing higher wattage fixtures.



The Value Energy Solutions lighting retrofit programs are offered for all commercial building types including, Warehouse/Industrial Buildings, Educational Facilities, Parking Garages, Hotels, Retail Chains, Apartments and Office Buildings. The company also offers National Account energy-retrofitting services for TBG Energy and provides energy efficiency services for solar, refrigeration units and/motors through our established business partners.



Value Energy Solutions is located at 1110 Allgood Industrial Court, Marietta, GA 30066. To request more information please email or call Value Energy Solutions, Director of Sales - Chris Owens: chriso@valueenergysolutions.com or 770.335.0909. Distributorships and sales opportunities are available nationwide.