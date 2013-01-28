ValueHost.co Rolls out 1 Click Script Install from Softaculous

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- ValueHost.co, a discount web hosting company, is excited to announce the addition of 1 click script install by Softaculous, for the clients and future clients. The new feature is available immediately on all four of their popular web hosting packages.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of ValueHost.co states, "This is a fantastic addition for our clients and future members. Now the average user can setup a value host account and run a blog, eCommerce store, Joomla or 1 of the other 288 easy to install scripts without any programming knowledge." Once a user sets up a new hosting account, the user will simply log in to their cpanel, select the "One Click Script Install" link and select from the over 158 popular scripts. After reviewing the details, simply clicking the "Install" link and you've got a website, blog, eCommerce store of something else up and running with ease.



Softaculous is a great Auto Installer having 288 great scripts, 1115 PHP Classes and we are still adding more. Softaculous is ideal for Web Hosting companies and it could give a significant boost to your sales. These scripts cover most of the uses a customer could ever have. We have covered a wide array of Categories so that everyone could find the required script one would need to power their Web Site.



About ValueHost.co

ValueHost.co was formed to provide the general public access to a premium web server, but at a discount price. With packages starting at $5 per year, ValueHost.co has brought the process of launching a blog, eCommerce store or whatever is needed cloer to a reality for thousands of internet users.