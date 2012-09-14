Value Retailers in Brazil: Databook to 2016 - New Market Research Report

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Canadean's, "Value Retailers in Brazil: Databook to 2016" contains detailed historic and forecast retail sales values, segmented at a channel level. The report takes into account macroeconomic indicators and industry-specific drivers to provide data that helps companies in the retailing industry better understand the changes in their environment, seize opportunities and formulate crucial business strategies.
Summary
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Value Retailers market in Brazil. It provides detailed historic and forecast sales value, segmented at market and channel level. "Value Retailers in Brazil: Databook to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed category insight into the operating environment of the retail industry in Brazil, making it an essential tool for companies active across Brazil retail value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the Value Retailers market in Brazil.
- Analysis of the Value Retailers market and its channels including full year 2011 sales value and forecasts till 2016.
- Historic and forecast sales value of the Value Retailers market for the period 2006 through to 2016.
- Individual channel analysis of historic and forecast sales value for the period 2006 through to 2016.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides you with important figures of Value Retailers market in Brazil.
- Allows you to analyze market as the report offers detailed historic and forecast retail sales value, segmented at a channel level.
- Provides you with information on sales segmentation by channel in Value Retailers market.
- Enhance your knowledge of the market with key figures on sales value and segmentation by channel for the historic period.
- Allows you to plan future business decisions using the report's forecast figures for the market along with the segmentation.
