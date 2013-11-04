ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on November 25, 2013

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on November 25, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) over alleged securities laws violations by ValueClick Inc.



Investors with a substantial investment in ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) shares between February 14, 2013 and August 1, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on November 25, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) between February 14, 2013 and August 1, 2013, that ValueClick Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants allegedly failed to disclose and/or misrepresented adverse facts, including that ValueClick Inc was not effectively integrating certain of its acquisitions, that ValueClick Inc had failed to adequately record impairment of a note receivable, and that persistent operational weakness in ValueClick Inc's European operations and sales were weighing down revenue growth.



On August 1, 2013, ValueClick Inc announced its second quarter 2013 results. Among other things, ValueClick Inc also provided its guidance for the third quarter of 2013. Shares of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) declined from $25.56 per share on August 1, 2013 to as low as $19.00 per share on October 8, 2013.



On November 1, 2013, NASDAQ:VCLK shares closed at $19.75 per share.



Those who purchased shares of ValueClick Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com