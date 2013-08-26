ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) shares over potential securities laws violations by ValueClick Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) concerning whether a series of statements by ValueClick Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



ValueClick Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $422.72 million in 2009 to $660.88 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $68.62 million to $101.72 million.



Shares of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) grew from $5.84 per share in March 2009 to as high as $31.87 per share in May 2013.



Then on August 1, 2013, ValueClick Inc announced its second quarter 2013 results. Among other things, ValueClick Inc also provided its guidance for the third quarter of 2013.



Shares of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) dropped from $25.56 per share on August 1, 2013 to $20.36 per shae on August 7, 2013.



On August 23, 2013, NASDAQ:VCLK shares closed at $22.38 per share.



Those who purchased shares of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com