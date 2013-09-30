ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by ValueClick Inc in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between February 14, 2013 and August 1, 2013



Investors who purchased shares of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) between February 14, 2013 and August 1, 2013, and / or those who purchased NASDAQ:VCLK shares prior to February 2013 and currently hold any of those shares have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 25, 2013. NASDAQ:VCLK investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges, on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) between February 14, 2013 and August 1, 2013, that ValueClick Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants allegedly failed to disclose and/or misrepresented adverse facts, including that ValueClick Inc was not effectively integrating certain of its acquisitions, that ValueClick Inc had failed to adequately record impairment of a note receivable, and that persistent operational weakness in ValueClick Inc's European operations and sales were weighing down revenue growth.



ValueClick Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $422.72 million in 2009 to $660.88 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $68.62 million to $101.72 million.



Shares of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) grew from $5.84 per share in March 2009 to as high as $31.87 per share in May 2013.



Then on August 1, 2013, ValueClick Inc announced its second quarter 2013 results. Among other things, ValueClick Inc also provided its guidance for the third quarter of 2013.



Shares of ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) dropped from $25.56 per share on August 1, 2013 to $20.36 per share on August 7, 2013.



On Sept. 27, 2013, NASDAQ:VCLK shares closed at $20.66 per share.



Those who purchased shares of ValueClick Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com