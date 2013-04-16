ValueConcrete.com Expands to Offer Good Value Concrete Quotes Across the Country

El Cajon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Concrete is an essential material in any modern building project. It can be used for many different purposes, and almost any building will incorporate concrete somewhere in the architecture. It is such a durable material that it can also be used for many outdoor and landscaping projects. Concrete supply prices vary dramatically, and it’s important to search around to get the right price.



One concrete related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is ValueConcrete.com. This site offers a service where visitors can find the best local concrete companies, and obtain a free estimate. This makes the process of finding the best concrete price much simpler and quicker. The site is quickly gaining a reputation as being the best place to get concrete price quotes on the Internet.



The site is extremely intuitive to use. Visitors just enter their contact details into the system. They will then be contacted with a competitive quote from a reputable supplier in their local area.



ValueConcrete.com also contains a large library of useful editorial content related to concrete use. There are articles about projects such as concrete patios, pools, driveways and many more.



A spokesman for the site said: “Anyone who has been involved in a building project knows the difficulties of getting a good price on concrete. It is such an essential material, and it is often required in such huge quantity. Getting good service at the right price is essential for making any project come in on budget. Our website is designed to make finding great prices from concrete suppliers easier. We work with concrete companies all over the country that we know provide high quality products at a great price. The visitors to our site can simply enter their contact details and they will be quickly contacted with a highly competitive quote from a local concrete contractor from our database. We are well known in the San Diego area, where we’ve been offering this service since 2010. Now we’re expanding out to offer the same great prices to people all over the country.”



About ValueConcrete.com

ValueConcrete.com is a site dedicated to providing price quotes for concrete suppliers. Site visitors simply enter their contact details and they are provided with a free quote from a high quality, reputable local supplier.



For more information please go to: http://www.ValueConcrete.com