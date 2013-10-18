Valve Brings out the SteamOS, Steam Machines, Steam Controller and More: PCGamerHub's Zachary Reports

Sarstedt, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- ‘The mighty Gaben has spoken! Over the better part of a week the gaming world waited with baited breath to see what Valve had up its sleeve.’



It’s true! The gaming world waited and wondered, holding its breath in avid anticipation. And Valve didn’t disappoint. With three game-shattering announcements, Valve silenced mere mortal onlookers. That’s right ladies and gents, forget Steam because it’s time to move onto something a whole lot bigger: the Steam Operating System! Can’t believe it? Neither can we. The SteamOS has the potential to unite the entire gaming community in one symphony of gaming glory. The kicker is, you won’t need a fantastic rig to run the SteamOS.



And that was just the first announcement. In addition to the Steam Operating System, Valve produced the Steam Controller, which is designed to be a console controller that has the functionality of the keyboard and mouse. So, essentially, a controller that works seamlessly with a gaming computer. This bad boy’s got a touchscreen at its center with loads of other functions.



Check out Valve’s third announcement here, and find out more about the SteamOS and the Steam Controller. Could PC gaming get any more exciting? Let’s find out!



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