Valve Controller Market Worth $2.2 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- According to the new research report on the "Valve Controller Market by Type (Traditional and Digital Valve Controller), Digital Valve Controller Communication Protocol, End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment), and Geography - Global forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Valve Controller Market size is estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.



The rising importance of monitoring and controlling in the process industries for improved efficiency, increasing demand for fuel and power, growing need for a connected network to maintain and monitor various equipment in plants, and surging focus on establishing new nuclear plants and upscaling of the existing ones are the key driving factors for the valve controller market. The introduction of IIoT & industry 4.0 and the need for valve replacement and adoption of smart valves to offer improved customer service are among the other factors fueling the valve controller market.



The digital valve controller market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Digital valve controllers are the most widely used valve controllers due to their several applications across all industry verticals. The feedback-based controlling of the valve operation helps in better performance of the complete valve assembly. Digital valve controllers are more accurate and reliable as compared to traditional valve controllers. They are available with various communication protocols, such as FOUNDATION Fieldbus, PROFIBUS, HART, and CANopen. The use of communication protocols depends on the end-use applications and the facility they are being used at.



The HART communication protocol is projected to hold the largest share of the digital valve controller market during the forecast period.



Among all the communication protocols, HART is expected to account for the largest share of the digital valve controller market during the forecast period. HART is one of the most widely used communication protocols due to its several benefits. It supports all major field devices, works in existing 4-20mA loop, co-exists with digital communication on existing 2-wire loops, provides important information for installation and maintenance, such as tag identification, measurement values, range and range data, product information and diagnostics, and can save cable using a multidrop.



The valve controller market in North America projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The valve controller market in North America is projected to grow register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is a key market for valve controllers as the region is home to a few of the largest market players, such as Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, and SAMSON Controls. The increasing R&D activities in the region, pertaining to the use of valve controllers in automation and the rising demand for safety applications are among the crucial factors driving the market in North America. R&D at industry levels is broadening the application areas of valves and valves controllers in different industries, such as energy & power and chemical, in the US. Control valve assemblies integrated with valve controllers are used in the oil & gas, energy & power, and water & wastewater treatment industries to control media flow through a system, as well as to start, stop, or throttle the flow and ensure safe and efficient process automation.



Emerson (US), Metso (Finland), CIRCOR (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Flowserve Corporation (US), SMC Corporation (Japan), Azbil (Japan), Baker Hughes (US), Rotork (UK), Siemens (Germany), IMI (UK), CLA-VAL (US), Dymax Corporation (US), Tokyo Keiki (Japan), Curtiss Wright Group (US), and Samson Controls (Germany) are few of the major players in the valve controller market.



