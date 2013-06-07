Vampire Novel Takes Several High-Class, Sexy and Romantic Turns on the Popular Themes

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Author Irina Argo announces a one day $0.99 sale of her first novel, "Vampire Elite", on Friday, June 7th 2013. The vampire novel tells the story of a millennia-long war between a race of vampires and a second race of immortals, the Amiti, whom the vampires keep captive as a source for food supply. Actually two novels in one, the first part of "Vampire Elite", "Prophecy", tells a back story which begins with the ancient gods of Egypt. The second part of the novel, "Keepers of the Key", continues the story. The Amiti's traitor Queen is replaced by her young daughter, Arianna, who may hold the mystical powers necessary to eliminate vampires from the Earth entirely.



The vampire novel has its own website, http://www.vampire-elite.com, which describes the sexy and romantic nature of the story. Not only does the novel have a complex inner life and history, more importantly the website describes the novel with these four key points:



- Vampire Elite is about . . . Hot sexy drop-dead gorgeous vamps.

- It is about irresistible stunning women.

- It is about the Vampire Elite, the upper class of the vampire society.

- They are elegant, rich, sexy, intelligent, and deadly dangerous.



Humans are beneath this crowd, and the vampires largely shun them for their own exclusive club where they feed on the bloodstock of the Amiti. The majority of Amiti are kept captive, their blood drawn for food for the vampires on a daily basis. Biting necks is a little off color to these vampires. They prefer the elegance of prepared food.



Multiple five stars reviews from top reviewers



Kirkus Reviews

An innovative take on the vampire mythos, fusing erotic romance with dark fantasy.

…powered by a cast of well-developed characters and virtually nonstop action… will provide a fine meal for readers who enjoy literary fare with generous helpings of intrigue, action and supernatural sex.

An appealing read for fans of paranormal romance.



Readers’ Favorite Reviews

… You've managed to restore my hope in the future of vampire books. Kim Anisi

… a spellbinding novel of action, suspense, romance, and conscience ... the type of book that will make you read all day until you get to the end! It is deliciously addictive! Christine Nguyen

… this book torments your emotions with every chapter… Be warned, if you read this, you’ll be longing for the next installments! Dianna Skowera

… The characters are strong, complex and believable. This was a fascinating read and definitely a book for anyone who loves fantasy, romance and of course vampires. Lit Amri

… Starting on page one may make five hundred pages seem like an uphill battle to get through, but at the end you scream, ‘Where’s the second book?!’ Dianna Skowera

The Story



Kirkus Reviews



Perhaps the most impressive element of this novel is its meticulously constructed back story featuring a vampire race born from the blood—and bloodlust—of a vengeful Egyptian goddess. To complement this new race, the angelic Amiti were created by Hathor, the goddess of love and beauty, to “unlock the love hidden within the vampires.” Amiti and vampires were drawn to each other like magnets, and their union, called a “blood-bond,” promised to unlock revelatory powers in both participants. But the vampires, cautious of the Amiti’s potential power over them, began hunting down and enslaving them, keeping the Amiti as “bloodstock.” The novel’s main storyline revolves around two half-sisters, Simone and Arianna. The first Amiti queen, Istara, is their mother; Simone’s father is Tor, the vampire king, while Arianna’s is another Amiti. In a world where the two sisters should be mortal enemies, they’re instead the best of friends. But can Simone save her sister from the enslavement that awaits her?



