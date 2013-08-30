VAMPS Helps Plan Memorable and Exciting Full Day Bachelorette Parties in Austin

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- VAMPS, a dance studio dedicated in providing pole and aerial dance classes, is now offering an exclusive service of organizing complete bachelorette parties. This latest bachelorette party package came from the success of its pole and lap dance private parties which are still highly demanded and majorly recommended for special occasions.



VAMPS informed that many of their previous customers had so much fun in the private parties that they wanted to extend the excitement to all day. Since VAMPS is located at a premier downtown spot with numerous restaurants, bars and hotels in very close proximity, the dance studio began to help plan the entire day of the bachelorette party. Now VAMPS is offering the best Austin bachelorette party with memorable and fun events that will not be easily forgotten. Details and options of what events can be added to the parties can be viewed on the website, http://www.vampsdance.com/.



Apart from organizing special occasions, VAMPS is also a reputable dance studio providing pole and aerial dance classes from professional dancers who themselves have won many competitive events. One aspect which was appreciated by the students of VAMPS was that the classes are very flexible and the studio gives a unique opportunity of attending 5, 10 or even only one class such that the individuals can get a feel of how the training is carried out. Other class options such as monthly passes, long term passes and private classes are also offered by VAMPS.



Another popular VAMPS service is the innovative fantasy fitness classes. These fantasy fitness programs add an important aspect of fun to fitness making them more entertaining. Classes such as BUTI Fitness, VAMPS Fit (Aerial and Pole Conditioning), Intense Stretch, VAMPS Sexy Skills and the latest Cardio Striptease are the unique fantasy fitness classes currently offered by the dance studio. Specific details of what each fitness class comprises can be viewed at http://www.vampsdance.com/.



Whether an individual wants to learn professional pole or aerial dancing, stay fit and learn some naughty skills, or organize the best bachelorette party ever, VAMPS can make it happen.



About VAMPS

Vertical Aerial Movement & Pole Studio is one of the leading dance studios that provides pole and aerial dance training. VAMPS also has a unique fantasy fitness class which has gained immense popularity for being a very fun way to remain fit. Through the online platform, http://www.vampsdance.com/, specific details of all dance classes and fitness programs offered by VAMPS can be viewed. VAMPS is known for its highly experienced team which has won many dance competitions throughout the country.



For more information about Bachelorette Party Planning in Austin, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of vampsdance.com, please call at 512.981.5873 or email to vampsdance@gmail.com.