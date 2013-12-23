Van and a Man London to Offer 5% Discount to All New Customers from 25th Day of December 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Van and a Man London will be offering 5% discount to all new customers from 25th day of December 2013. With the availability of this offer, everyone in London who requires the services of a Van and a Man this coming Christmas will be given the chance to use and take advantage of such service in a more favorable price. The company is providing moving and packing services within and around London, so everyone in London should check out and avail the services it offers. This is especially true to all new customers.



This coming Christmas day, moving and packing service is one of the most common services required by many people. Moving some pieces of equipment or anything people need to move this Christmas is quite a hassle. However, with the help of a moving company, this problem should be resolved so easily. This concern is also common to most people within London. In this case, Van and a Man London can be an ideal resort. With the help of this moving company, everyone in London particularly the ones who find it quite hard to work with their moving issues will surely resolve their problems.



Established in year 2009, Man and Van London provides packing and moving services not only within London, but also around London. In fact, today, they are one of the top companies within United Kingdom. They have more than 12 drivers willingly ready to accomplish any form of removal tasks. They always try to offer the finest service for their customers and let them feel always satisfied with their most affordable prices and high quality jobs. The people behind this company always try to guarantee that their drivers and employees hold the best possible training.



Van and a Man London has a single aim, which is to gratify each customer each time. They do this through outlining a day plan for each job within the task and guarantee that they cover each detail of the moving process before they carry out their work. Today, their services are made even better with the holiday promotion they offer to their new customers, offering 5% discount from December 25.



For more information about the services offered by Van and a Man, feel free to visit at http://www.vanandamanlondon.co.uk/.



Company: Van and a Man London

Email Address: info@vanandamanlondon.co.uk

Website: http://www.vanandamanlondon.co.uk/

Address: Van And a Man London Twickenham road London UK

Telephone no.: 02036672610/ 07853106540