Van Holland – Freehold Luxurious Condo at Holland Village

Van Holland is a new freehold residential apartment located at Holland Road, Singapore. Developed by one of Singapore's most renowned developer, Koh Brothers Development, the project boasts of an enviable location at the heart of the bustling Holland Village Enclave. The development sits at the site of the former Toho Mansions.



Van Holland Condo offers condominium facilities such as Concierge Service, 50m Infinity Lap Pool, 50m Skyline Pool, Gymnasium, and Garden Pavilions. It comprises of 1 Block of 4 Storey and 2 Blocks of 5 Storey, with a total of 69 exclusive residential units. The development site sits on an elevated ground within the residential neighborhood, providing a commanding view and preferable fengshui.



The developer has spent effort to set a new benchmark of luxury living at Vanholland. Exquisite Book Matched Marble that are specially handpicked from Italy are imported in, complete with full height Italian curtain walls and premium kitchen appliances and sanitary fittings. This presents an elegant timeless look, ideal for owners who take pride in their homes.



Van Holland development is well located, just beside Holland Village MRT Train Station. This offers residents connectivity to all parts of the country via the rail network. Amenities, Dining and Entertainment is also aplenty at Holland Village, one of Singapore's premier lifestyle and entertainment hotspots.



For investors looking to purchase for rental yield, Van Holland is well-connected to major hubs such as the One-North Business Center, and MapleTree Industrial Estate. The proximity to business hubs will generate steady and gradual tenants' interest in the condominium.



Van Holland offers a mix of 1 bedroom to 4 bedroom units, from 495 sqft to 1,345sqft, ideal for families of all sizes and preference. Home purchasers can also select their choice level, and their preferred facing (pool view/ nature view). For those who value privacy and exclusivity, there are also units with private lifts, and fewer units per block.



For more information, please visit: https://vanholland-condo.com.sg/



