Van Winkle Sleep Creates New Resource Center on How to Cure Insomnia

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Insomnia affects millions of people around the country and for some can be chronic and sustained while for others it comes on only in bouts, and all too often is caused by stress. Individuals who believe they may be suffering from insomnia often need to seek advice and guidance as to how to cure it. Van Winkle Sleep is a website that was created by individuals who suffered from insomnia and used Van Winkle’s natural sleep remedy to effectively combat the problem. The site has now expanded to include a resource center which will help people assess their own needs and find advice and guidance on treatment.



The resource center includes symptoms of insomnia to help individuals assess whether they may be experiencing the affliction, guidance on how to cure insomnia naturally for those who are, other alternatives including melatonin therapy and valerian root, and reviews of natural sleep remedies like Van Winkle Sleep.



Van Winkle Sleep is a natural supplement containing calcium, magnesium, valerian root, avena sativa, melatonin and L-theanine, all naturally derived from plant sources and combined in pill form to make it easy for people to get exactly what they need in just two pills. The supplement is available exclusively from Amazon, and comes highly recommended with results from existing customers illustrating its life changing effectiveness.



A spokesperson for Van Winkle Sleep explained, “Van Winkle Sleep is a powerful natural sleep remedy that we recommend because it does not include synthetic chemicals that can cause side-effects and problems down the line. We created the resource center because although natural sleep aids are powerful, it is best if they are used in conjunction with a pro-active routine to find relaxation and set rhythms the body can work with. Putting all this together means our website now offers the most complete suggested solution to sleep loss and insomnia.”



About Van Winkle Sleep

Van Winkle Sleep is a website created to help those struggling to sleep to find natural supplements that can help to create a sense of relaxation that will help them get a restful night’s sleep, even in sufferers of insomnia. The site posts hints and tips as well as a best usage guide for recommended products, helping consumers make the right buying choices. For more information please visit: http://www.vanwinklesleep.com/