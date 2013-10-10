Vance Ultimate Event Planning Introduces Free in-Person Consultation

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Vance Ultimate Event Planning, a renowned name when it comes to wedding, corporate event and private party planning, today announced the details related to their free in person consultation service. The offer is open to all customers from October until the end of November. The customers would be able to consult the experts working with the company on all details related to their event. When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited with the introduction of in person consultation service. The consultation is completely free of cost and can be scheduled until November 30, 2013.”



Sources confirmed that other than being a renowned name when it comes to wedding planning and planning of corporate parties Chicago or event planner Chicago, the company also has experience in Bar/Bat Mitzvahs and social networking events. The company is one of the very few, which offers same sex ceremony service as well.



Some of the areas covered by the company for private events include weddings, reception planning, engagement proposal, bridal showers and bachelor parties among others. In the corporate sector the company plans and organizes political events, book launches, grand openings and government events to name a few.



Clients are of the view that quality services along with aggressive pricing are the major reasons behind the success of the company. When contacted, Adam Smith, an expert of the event planning based in Chicago said, “Vance Ultimate Event Planning is known for their quality and great prices. In addition, they offer a range of services that include a few unique ones like same-sex ceremonies and that makes them the preferred choice among the masses.” The company has a huge list of preferred vendors and because of their continuous partnership; the company is able to provide most affordable rates.



Event planning has a bright future. A good planner can help in organizing that perfect event while keeping the costs down. Erin, a client of the company said, “Vance Ultimate Event Planning helped make my day one memorable for a lifetime. I would like to thank them for going above and beyond with everything including customer service. They are a bunch of pleasant people to work with.”



About Vance Ultimate Event Planning

Vance Ultimate Event Planning is a Chicago based company that acts as corporate party planners, event planners and wedding planners among others. The company also has experience in Bar/Bat Mitzvahs and specializes in same sex ceremonies.



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Xavier Moody

Contact Number: 312.813.4922

Address: 233 E. Erie St, Suite 409, Chicago, IL 60611

Email: info@VanceUEP.com

Website: http://www.vanceultimateeventplanning.com/