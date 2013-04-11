Vancouver-Based Fashion & Sports Goods Firm Continues to Expand

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Vancouver-based retailer and wholesaler Save On Goods (http://www.saveongoods.ca) has been making waves recently in the world of sportswear and fashion. They specialise in the import and sale of a range of exclusive items, of which the most popular are their wild hats and animal hats.



If you have been on the ski slopes lately in Whistler, Colorado or further afield, chances are you’ll have seen plenty of folk ski-ing or indulging in a relaxing spot of après-ski while sporting one of their fantastic, fun creations. There is an abundance of designs and colours to choose from, for youngsters and adults alike, the most sought-after being their polar bear, panda and moose hats.



The business is a real family affair. It began trading over two years ago and is run by father-and-son team Peter and Stefano Sidonio. Originally from Scotland, the family settled in British Columbia over ten years ago. Save On Goods was originally Stefano’s “baby”, but aided and abetted by his entrepreneur father, the business has gone from strength to strength and continues to thrive notwithstanding difficult trading conditions.



In addition to supplying many outlets and upmarket stores in ski resorts throughout North America, Save On Goods has also reached exclusive agreements with a number of sports clubs and zoos across Canada to supply branded and novelty hats and other goods, such as slippers, scarves, gloves and socks, with many more in the pipeline. In addition plans are underway to introduce their products to the United Kingdom as well.



Another major coup for the fledging company has been the introduction of ionic wristbands favoured by so many sportsmen and women. Indeed, SaveOnGoods are thrilled to announce that their range of sports wristbands is officially endorsed by South African golfing superstar Ernie Els, winner of last year’s Open Championship.



If you do not live in Vancouver or near a ski resort, do not despair. All their products are available to buy online.



For further information on their product range, please visit the company website at http://www.saveongoods.ca or contact them at saveongoods@aol.com



