Vancouver iPhone/iPad Owners Choose BK iPhone Repairs for Expert Repairs and Quick Turnaround

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- Vancouver iPhone owners continue to seek out BK iPhone Repairs for their great customer service and ability to complete most phone repairs in less than 30 minutes. The iPhone repair service provides iPhone and iPad repairs and customizations by appointment as well as sells a wide variety of OEM iPhone parts for replacement.



As the link to business, social and entertainment aspects of life for its owners, the iPhone is a vital piece of technology that is in perpetual use. Since advanced technology that cannot break would not be affordable for the masses, broken touch screens, docking connectors and a host of other fixes are common problems. BK iPhone Repairs brings their expertise, speed, exemplary customer service and affordable repairs to iPhone and iPad owners throughout Vancouver. “I like going the extra mile for customers, so they get a quote on the spot and I can complete most repairs in 30 minutes or less,” said BK iPhone Repairs Owner Darren Lindwall.



In addition to repairs, BK iPhone Repairs also provides customization services and carries an extensive list of OEM iPhone and iPad parts for the iPhone 3G/3GS, iPhone 4, IPhone 4S, iPad 1 and iPad 2. Whether his customers bring their phone in for repair or ship it, Lindwall is ready to provide a free consultation and take the customer through the repair process step by step. “My business is based on creating a relationship with each customer so they fully understand the process and have a pleasant experience working with me,” said Lindwall. They can even wait and watch while I perform the repairs since I work by appointment.”



Customers can book a repair by phone or by email with all appointments booked one day in advance. BK iPhone Repairs offers a full 90-day warranty on all repairs. Customers can also ship their phones to be repaired for a small fee for shipping/insurance and BK will notify the customer with a free quote upon receiving and diagnosing the phone. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit http://bkiphonerepairs.com/



About BK iPhone Repairs

The Vancouver-based service repairs and customizes iPhone and iPads as well as sells a wide variety of OEM parts for both devices. Known for expert repairs as well as fast and friendly customer service, BK iPhone Repairs can remedy most problems in 30 minutes or less as the customer watches. Customers can ship their phones for a small shipping and insurance fee or book an appointment one day in advance by phone or email. The service provides free quotes and affordable prices for repairs and OEM parts.