Vancouver Island Coffee Company Valentine's Promo - Serious Coffee

Stop in at a Serious Coffee café near you and treat yourself and your loved ones to one of the following tempting taste sensations:



Toffee Almond Mocha - Back by popular demand, The Toffee Almond Mocha is sure to please! This tantalizing Mocha is made with toffee crunch and almond, a double shot of Serious Coffee’s smooth dark roast espresso, and steamed chocolate milk. Made with love, this drink will put a smile on the face of all of your loved ones.



Valentine’s Scone - Score loads of brownie points with this delectable scone – it is simply scrumptious! With chocolate chips inside, raspberries on top and ending with a tangy lemon drizzle, your loved one will ask "why is it only available for Valentine's"?



Heart Shaped Jam Cookies - What says LOVE better than Serious Coffee's Heart Shaped Jam Cookies? These addictive, melt in your mouth morsels are simply divine – we’ll bet you can’t eat just one, you’ll want a Couple!



Valentine’s Day Gift Cards -Serious Coffee’s Valentine’s Day Gift cards are perfect for all kinds of Dark, Decadent and Delicious things. These gift cards are sure to delight everyone you love!



So hurry! Serious Coffee’s Valentine’s Day treats are available for a limited time and only on Vancouver Island!



Happy Valentine's!



