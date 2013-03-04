Vancouver Movers, Go Professional for the Next Residential Move

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Each year professional movers spend a large amount of time moving Vancouver. Many are moving around the city to a different neighborhood, and many more are moving in from out of town. Leading Vancouver moving company Vancouver Movers has a turn key solution to simplify your next move and take away the stress of a do it yourself move.



Thousands of consumers try and do their own move every year. While most are successful, it is highly stressful and many of their possessions remain in boxes for months afterwards. says a company spokesperson, It is also not a huge savings over professional movers, when you consider the cost of renting a vehicle, its fuel, multiple trips, and even the cost of your time. Consumers need to ask, do they really want to spend their hard earned holidays moving?



Each year thousands of consumers attempt a time consuming do it yourself move. With Vancouver Movers professional moving service everything is taken care of. A few days before the move their professional, bonded team shows up and packs everything in the house, and loads it on to a truck for transport. The moving solution ends with the reverse process, unloading and unpacking.



All the customer has to do is say when, and show up, says the spokesperson, It is really quite stress free, and then they can enjoy their vacation taking a vacation. Instead of packing boxes.



Vancouver Movers is a leading Vancouver moving company. The company is a fully bonded turnkey moving solution trusted by consumers through out the Greater Vancouver Area.



The company prides itself in providing professional; stress free, high quality, careful moving solutions. Billed as Your Trusted Movers the company works hard to ensure turnkey moving solutions for residents and businesses. The professional moving service is fully bonded, punctual and is run by a dedicated team of individuals working to make each family's move a stress free one.



