VancouverBathroomContractors.com Make Beautiful Bathroom Renovations Look Simple

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Nobody can be sure exactly when the idea of having a bath first originated, but archaeologists have found pipes resembling bath plumbing dating back to 3300 BC in the Indus Valley in India. The first bathtub, a 1.5 metre long pedestal tub, was found on the Island of Crete.



The Romans looked on bathing as a daily social event. They had public bathhouses where they went to do business and socialise as well as getting clean. Cast iron bathtubs went into production in 1883 but it wasn’t until the beginning of the 20th century that the idea of the private bathroom started to take off. By the end of the First World War, the majority of new houses included a bathroom.



These days, the bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house. It’s a place for relaxation at the end of a hard day at work and an increasing number of people have realised that renovating their bathroom will not only add to their enjoyment of the property, but also increase the value of their home.



One company that specializes in bathroom renovations is Vancouver Bathroom Contractors, and the company’s website has been attracting a lot of attention recently.



VancouverBathroomContractors.com attributes its success to “state of the art 3D design technology that allows its designers to present clients with design options that fit their needs and wants. The 3D concept lets clients see exactly what the finished bathroom will look like before any work has been done.”



“Most homeowners want to renovate their bathroom to ‘update’ it into a more modern installation. The company understands this and has developed a system that allows home owners to update their bathroom to fit the size of their budget.”



VancouverBathroomContractors.com is simple to navigate and contains high quality imagery and interesting editorial content. The home page also allows potential clients to get a free estimate by completing a simple form and there is a video warning homeowners of the dangers of using unscrupulous firms of builders for renovation projects.



The website lists the services it offers, which include moving or relocating walls, providing ambient lighting solutions and updating electrical wiring, as well as a complete plumbing service and the purchase of bathroom cabinetry and tiles.



The site assures consumers that all bathroom renovations Vancouver will be overseen by an experienced project manager who will make sure the project is completed on time and in a professional manner.



About Vancouver Bathroom Contractors

VancouverBathroomContractors.com is part of a national company that has construction companies in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. With over 25 years experience in the Vancouver bathroom renovations market, the company’s expert personnel offer services designed to satisfy every style and budget.



For more information, please visit: http://vancouverbathroomcontractors.com