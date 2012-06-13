VancouverGeneralContractors.com Bring Homes and Condos Back to Life

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- The global economic crisis meant that many people have had to abandon their plans to move home. Instead, an increasing number of people have decided to renovate their existing property. Regardless of whether this is a small project, a major renovation or the addition of a couple of extra rooms, property owners have a lot of decisions to consider.



One of the most important decisions homeowners need to make is how to choose the best design. Although people may have a picture of the ideal design in their mind, putting it into practice is not an easy task. That’s why so many people in the Greater Vancouver area are turning to the Vancouver General Contractors website for advice.



The company attributes its success to “good old-fashioned business values and a strong work ethic. We are truly passionate about our work, and take pride in making a homeowner’s life more enjoyable. The home renovation industry is fast paced and is frequently advancing with technology, so we continually update our qualifications to reflect this trend.”



VancouverGeneralContractors.com is easy to navigate. The website breaks down the work it undertakes into categories of Additions, Renovations, Kitchens, Bathrooms and Basements.



The home page features a number of high quality images showing successful Vancouver renovations as well as editorial content explaining the company’s Design + Build planning process.



The Additions section details some of the reasons why the company are successful custom home builders Vancouver and all of the category pages contain useful information for people who have a limited budget.



Visitors to the site can obtain a free estimate and get booked within 24 hours by filling in a simple form. The form also allows customers to request details of financing options.



The resources section of the website has videos showing condo renovations, additions and a basement walkthrough as well as CBC TV news reel footage showing what happens if homeowners do not hire a reputable firm of contractors to carry out their renovations. There is also a separate page containing more videos and a blog.



VancouverGeneralContractors.com contains a number of referrals and testimonials from satisfied customers.



The company displays its accreditations on the website and offers a comprehensive warranty on all the work it undertakes.



About Vancouver General Contractors

Vancouver General Contractors is part of a national company that has construction companies in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. With over 25 years experience in the Vancouver home renovations market, the company’s expert personnel offer services designed to satisfy every style and budget.



For more information, please visit: http://www.vancouvergeneralcontractors.com