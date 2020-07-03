Vandalize Boats Taps Nautical Ventures to Market and Sell Their New Line Up of Center Console Sport Utility Vessels.

Dania Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- Vandalize Boats has made a bold statement, both by designing an innovative line of sport utility vessels and by appointing Nautical Ventures Group to spearhead sales and marketing. Newly designed from the keel up, this is not your father's center console. Vandalize has married the very best in construction techniques with the latest in hi-tech boating innovations to deliver a semi-custom, yet very versatile, family boat. Backed by a 10-year limited hull warranty, these make excellent tow-behind vessels. Two models, a 305 CC SUV (shown here) and a 450 CC SUV, are available for sea trials.



For more information, contact: Roger Moore, 954-926-5250. www.nauticalventures.com



