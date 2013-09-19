Vanessa Edwards Announces Release of New EBook

Bellerose, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Popular author Vanessa Edwards announced today the immediate availability of Juicing For Weight Loss, her newest ebook for Kindle. Noting that despite the popularity of juicing, there is still a vast amount of misinformation being distributed among persons who have shown an interest in juicing, but have been reluctant to learn more about it due to the misconception that it is a fad diet or that it will prohibit them from ever being able to eat their favorite foods again.



Positive Customer Impact

Many customers have already benefited from downloading Juicing For Weight Loss, and have begun their journey to better health along with a stronger, leaner body. One customer recently commented that “the information is easy to understand, very straightforward, and you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to do it.” Another customer added “the recipes are wonderful and I can’t wait to try them all!”



Research-Based Information

Ms. Edwards has gone above and beyond the typical juicing guide by providing in-depth, research-based information as to the nutritional values found in juicing. She goes beyond the standard fare of similar publications by furnishing factual information as to the health benefits of juicing. Even if weight loss is not the goal of the reader, Juicing For Weight Loss contains information that will benefit a large number of readers who may be considering juicing for other reasons such as digestive problems that make eating fresh vegetables difficult. Even cancer patients who may be struggling with the challenges of keeping their bodies nourished while undergoing the ravages of chemotherapy and radiation may benefit from this ebook.



Concise Information Without a Lot of Fluff

Some ebooks that promote a certain style of eating or lifestyle seem to take forever to get to the point. Readers find themselves thumbing through pages and pages of “fluff” in order to get to the heart of the book. This is not the case with Juicing For Weight Loss. Ms. Edwards gets right to the point in the beginning chapters, making it easy to get started and begin the road to better health and a slimmer body.



Juicing For Weight Loss also provides detailed information about various types of juicers that are on the market, to help readers make informed decisions about the juicing machines that are best suited to their needs and personal budget. It should be noted, however, that the book is not designed to promote any particular juicing machine. Clear and objective information is provided about the most popular types of juicers on the market.



Juicing For Weight Loss Availability

The ebook is currently available for download from Amazon.com and is compatible with the Kindle e-reader. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



About Vanessa Edwards

Vanessa Edwards is a writer and author based in Bellerose, NY. She graciously has put into print her vast amount of knowledge on this subject along with various beneficial recipes on juicing. Her work, Juicing for weight Loss, is a detailed and thorough guide which can benefit both the novice and experienced juicing aficionado. This is truly one of the best books you will read on this subject and hopefully the principles taught within it can benefit you and all the members of your family.