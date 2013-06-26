Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Tenet Healthcare Corporation to acquire Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. for $21.00 per NYSE:VHS share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in Vanguard Health Systems shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS) prior to June 24, 2013 , and currently hold any of those NYSE:VHS shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:VHS investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On June 24, 2013, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) and Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS) announced that they have signed an agreement whereby Tenet Healthcare Corporation will acquire Vanguard Health Systems for$21 per share in an all cash transaction.



However, the investigation by a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NYSE:VHS stockholders. More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Vanguard Health Systems Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $3.22 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to over $5.94 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its Net Loss of $49.20 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 turned into a Net Income of $57.30 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS) closed on June 25, 2013, at $20.76 per share.



