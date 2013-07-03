Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Halt Takeover for $21 Per Share

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- An investor, who currently holds NYSE:VHS shares, filed a lawsuit in effort to halt the proposed takeover of Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS) by Tenet Healthcare Corporation. for $21.00 per NYSE:VHS share.



Investors who purchased shares of Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS) prior to June 24, 2013 , and currently hold any of those NYSE:VHS shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:VHS stockholders arising out of the attempt to sell Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. at an unfair price via an unfair process.



On June 24, 2013, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) and Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS) announced that they have signed an agreement whereby Tenet Healthcare Corporation will acquire Vanguard Health Systems for$21 per share in an all cash transaction.



However, the plaintiff claims that the $21-offer is too low and undervalues the company. Indeed, Vanguard Health Systems’ performance improved lately. In fact, it reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $3.22 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to over $5.94 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its Net Loss of $49.20 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 turned into a Net Income of $57.30 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS) closed on July 2, 2013, at $20.74 per share.



Those who are current investors in Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VHS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com