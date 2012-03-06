Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NYSE:VNR) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NYSE:VNR) shares over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers at Vanguard Natural Resources was announced.



Investors who are current stockholders in shares of Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NYSE:VNR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NYSE:VNR) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws.



Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements concerning Vanguard Natural Resources’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made and whether certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NYSE:VNR) stockholders.



Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC reported that its annual revenue rose from $33.84million for ’07 to $93.15million in 2010 and its Net Income of $2.65million in 2007, respectively its Net Loss of $95.74million in 2009 surged to a Net Income of $21.89million in 2010. Additionally Vanguard Natural Resources reported that its third quarter Revenue rose from $19.24million in 2010 to $185.34million in 2011 and its third quarter Net Income rose from $1.91million in 2010 to $75.88million in 2011.



Shares of Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NYSE:VNR) increased from $5.50 per share in the end of 2008 to over $33 per share in April 2011.



However since April 2011 NYSE:VNR shares fell to slightly above $25 per share and closed on March 1, 2012 at $27.79 per share.



Those who are current long term investors in shares Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC (NYSE:VNR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com