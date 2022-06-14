Vanguard Target Retirement Funds (MUTF:VTWNX, VTTVX, VTHRX, VTTHX, VFORX, VTIVX, VFIFX) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in Vanguard Target Retirement Funds (MUTF: VTWNX, VTTVX, VTHRX, VTTHX, VFORX, VTIVX, VFIFX) over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Vanguard Target Retirement Funds (MUTF: VTWNX, VTTVX, VTHRX, VTTHX, VFORX, VTIVX, VFIFX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements regarding certain Vanguard Target Retirement Funds' business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether Vanguard Group, Inc., Vanguard Chester Funds, and certain officers and trustees breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Shares of the Vanguard Target Retirement 2020 Fund (NASDAQ: VTWNX) declined from $37.14 per share in late December 2021, to as low $28.55 per share on March 14, 2022.



Shares of the Vanguard Target Retirement 2025 Fund (NASDAQ: VTTVX) declined from $23.69 per share in late December 2021, to as low as $18.45 per share on March 14, 2022.



Shares of the Vanguard Target Retirement 2035 Fund (NASDAQ: VTTHX) declined from $28.54 per share in late December 2021, to as low as $21.32 per share on March 14, 2022.



Shares of the Vanguard Target Retirement 2040 Fund (NASDAQ: VFORX) declined from $50.81 per share in late December 2021, to as low as $37.37 per share on March 14, 2022.



Shares of the Vanguard Target Retirement 2045 Fund (NASDAQ: VTIVX) declined from $32.82 per share in late December 2021, to as low as $25.08 per share on March 14, 2022.



Shares of the Vanguard Target Retirement 2050 Fund (NASDAQ: VFIFX) declined from $53.03 per share in late December 2021, to as low as $41.37 per share on March 14, 2022.



