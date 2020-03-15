VANI by Bolo International - the Personal Voice Assistance for Call Answering

Sheung Wan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2020 -- VANI, the Voice Assistant allows users to answer a phone hands-free. Users can now answer all incoming calls without having to touch their phone. This is the world's 1st voice assistant app that can handle incoming calls with just the voice of the user. The app responds faster and is accurate. It saves a lot of time and efforts especially while cooking, driving or eating. "Artificial Human Intelligence to manage incoming calls just by your voice" says Sachin Gupta, Tech. Head.



The app is very easy and simple to use. Users just have to use their voice to set commands and once done, they can enjoy calls by their voice. It also offers security as only the phone owners can access the incoming phone calls. "Designed to guarantee a fast and always available voice assistant service intuitive to use and very easy to implement or customize", says Jatin Babbar, Company's Spokesperson.



Users will just give commands to the app to perform actions such as answer, decline, and block, send message or to put the phone on speaker mode. "A smooth and steady app for sure. Now it became a part of my daily life schedule whether I am driving eating or in meeting", says Michelle (app user). The app also help users from spam and anonymous calls with the caller ID feature. The call blocker function also allows users to block spam calls.



Bolo International is a part of Codeplay Labs established in 2016 by a team of tech enthusiasts. The company creates innovative mobile apps and solutions backed by Artificial Intelligence. Their in-house app "Vani" was ranked NO.1 on Google Play Store in the Communication Category.



