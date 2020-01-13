Vanilla Market to Register a Moderate CAGR of 5.6%

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Los Angeles, January 13, 2020 -A new report published by QY Research titled, "Global Vanilla Market Insights, Forecast to 2025," assesses the growth and presents a detailed analysis of the market. As per the report, the global Vanilla market revenue is likely to touch a value of US$ 100.0 Mn by the end of 2025 from a valuation of US$65.0 Mn in 2017. The global Vanilla market is likely to register a moderate CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025. The global Vanilla market is expected to thrive particularly due to the growing demand for bakery products and frozen dessert.



Key Market Growth Factors



? Dairy products, food, and beverages have a high demand for Vanilla flavor and aroma. Vanilla has largely been using as an ingredient in chocolate, caramel, coffee, custard, cookies, baked food, and cake



? Increasing demand in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry has resulted in increased usage of vanilla in cosmetics, in medicines for masking and flavoring, and in consumer and cleaning products. These applications are expected to create ample scope for the growth of the global Vanilla market in future



Rising Demand for Bakery Products in Food Industry: The application segment of the market is divided into Retail, food, pharma, and cosmetics. Vanilla has largescale applications for the purposes of sweetening, nourishing, aroma, and flavoring in food, pharma as well as cosmetics. In the food industry, it has increased demand from bakery products such as cakes, bread, and pastries. The food industry has seen growth in ready-to-eat food packaging and increasing preference for fast food. This has led to a high demand for vanilla resulting in the growth of the application segment. The type segment of the market is classified into Extract, been, paste, and powder.



Largescale Consumption of Ice-cream in the US to Boost Regional Market Growth



? North America held a major share of the global Vanilla market due to increasing consumption of biscuits, cookies, cakes and pastries along with a growing number of confectionary, and chocolate factories. The blooming food and beverage industry along with the increased consumption of ice-cream particularly in the U.S. is contributing to the growth of the market



? The Asia-Pacific has seen a notable growth due to increasing retail stores, the rising popularity of the cafes and eateries, and growing demand for packaged food. The region has a significant number of the youth population, which has led to bolstering fast food and beverage industry. This is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market



New Product Launches - Market Players Keen to Offer High-Quality Products



Leading Companies are involved in new product launches to offer high-quality flavors and are perfecting custom blends.



For instance, in 2018, Nielsen-Massey announced the introduction of no sugar added versions of its Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract in San Francisco at the Winter Fancy Food Show.



Some of the key players operating in the market include Nielsen-Massey, International flavors and fragrances, Heilala Vanilla, Frontier, Lochhead Manufacturing Co, Spice Jungle, Singing Dog, Vanilla Queen, Spice Jungle, Sonoma Syrup Company, and Penzeys.



