VapeFlowers.com Reviews Newly Launched Vaporizers the Pinnacle Pro and the Ascent Vaporizer

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- One of the veterans of reviewing vaporizers, VapeFlowers.com has recently published its full analysis of the newly launched vaporizers the Pinnacle Pro by VaporBlunt and the Ascent Vaporizer by DaVinci. The Pinnacle Pro is the successor of the highly popular vaporizer the Pinnacle and the Ascent Vaporizer has quickly become a leading portable vaporizer.



According to the reviews on VapeFlowers.com, both vaporizers are specifically designed to fit in pockets and to be used instantly with a relatively quick heat up time. Even though the Pinnacle Pro and the Ascent Vaporizer come under slightly expensive category, the reviews on the site share that these vaporizers are built for durability and can be used extensively every day.



VaporBlunt and DaVinci have already gained immense praise for their previous portable vaporizers such as the Pinnacle and the DaVinci Vaporizer which till date are selling exceptionally well. The latest launches are, as www.VapeFlowers.com informs, improvements to the previous models and offer a vaping experience that is unparalleled.



The Ascent Vaporizer is now being compared to the Pax Vaporizer by Ploom, one of the most sold vaporizers ever. Various other prominent vaporizer review providers such as the ReviewBadger.com have also complimented the new DaVinci product and have labeled it as a frontrunner in the portable vaporizer category.



VapeFlowers.com informs that the popularity of the Ascent Vaporizer is not only due its optimum functionality but also its sleek design. In fact VapeFlower.com considers the Ascent Vaporizer equivalent to the Pinnacle Pro when purely comparing performance however the better design and variety of options has made the Ascent Vaporizer slightly more preferred.



The full review and videos of the two latest vaporizers and numerous others previous vaporizers can be viewed right here. Additional information on vaporizers and ratings of nearly all vaping products launched till date are also available on the site.



About VapeFlowers.com

VapeFlowers.com is one of the leading websites that provides comprehensive vaporizer reviews and publishes latest news regarding upcoming vaporizer launches. The site is a veteran in reviewing vaporizers and has maintained its reputation for providing honest straight-forward analysis of the numerous vaping products available today. VapeFlowers.com recently reviewed the newly launched the Pinnacle Pro by VaporBlunt and the Ascent Vaporizer by DaVinci.



For more information about Vaporizer Reviews, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of vapeflowers.com, please email to info@vapeflowers.com.