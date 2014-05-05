Vaper's Juice Box Launches to Provide the World's Finest E-Juice to Vapers Everywhere

Frisco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Vaping is a popular pastime and has become even more popular with the onset of electronic cigarettes. Before this, portable and home vaporizers were used by individuals to inhale flavored e-juice for a calming and rich sensory experience. Vaping, like any other pastime, has premium and budget ranges. For the first time Vaper’s Juice Box offers a premium experience at budget prices, from a newly designed website that offers a seamless shopping experience and the widest range of quality products available.



Vaper’s Juice Box E-Juice Brands include Alpha Vape, Nicks Blissful Brews, Suicide Bunny and Steam Factory- the biggest and most sought after names in the industry. Those with brand loyalty can shop by brand, while brand agnostics can explore the options by flavor to maximize the possibilities, many of which come with creative names like The Dude and Castaway.



Every listing comes replete with high quality imagery, detailed product descriptions, clear pricing and easy payment options, with a seamless and minimalistic shopping experience that resembles a gallery more than a store shelf. The site even provides free shipping to guarantee users see no impediment to getting their hands on the luscious range of exotic e-juice flavors.



A spokesperson for Vaper’s Juice Box explained, “We understand that for our buyers, the experience of vaping doesn’t just start when they switch on their vaporizer- the experience begins with the ritual of selecting what e-juice to buy, the anticipation of its arrival, and the discovery of new products. That’s why we offer free shipping, and have put so much into the design of our website to make sure the process of buying from us is satisfying not just from economic point of view, but is highly rated on an experiential scale too. That’s why we will become the premier destination for e-liquids online.”



About Vaper’s Juice Box

VapersJuiceBox.com is the new premier destination online for all e-liquid needs, wants and indulgences. The site offers only the finest juices from the highest quality brands like Suicide Bunny and Alpha Vape and boasts the most comprehensive collection of delicious flavors for their clientele to select and enjoy. For more information please visit: http://vapersjuicebox.com/