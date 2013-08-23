VapeStix Offers 10% Discount Code to Customers

Pembrokeshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Vapestix is a leading supplier of electronic cigarette (e-cig) starter kits in the UK specializing in in the sales and distribution of quality eGo brand e cigs. Our electronic cigarette starter kits offer the best value on the Internet, and we always offer free 2nd class delivery on all our orders. We are proud of our superior customer service and our outstanding value to our customers.



Our products allow smokers to receive their nicotine fix from personal nicotine vaporizers. The vaporizers consist of a battery, atomizer, liquid tank and mouthpiece. The liquid tanks can be filled with the desired flavour and strength, and the atomizer then turn the nicotine liquid (e liquid) into steam to give a sensation similar to smoking, but without the tar and carcinogens of a traditional tobacco product. They also taste and smell great too.



Our product range offers single blister pack eGo cigarettes with small 650mAh batteries, full double kits with large 1100mAh batteries, and everything in-between. We also offer a huge range of flavoured e liquids, including menthol, cherry and strawberry. We also offer a discount on multiple liquid orders, so that our customers can experiment with different falvours without breaking the bank.



Our accessory range offers the best value on the Internet, with CE4 clearomizers from as little as £3 each, and rechargeable 1100mAh batteries at only £9.



Our 10% discount code is available to all of our existing customers, as well as all new customers to the site. To use the code, simply enter it at the checkout.



Adrian Swales

Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, West Wales

Founder, www.vapestix.co.uk

sales@vapestix.co.uk