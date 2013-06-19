Creators of the VapeXhale Nimbus Launch Crowdfunding Project

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- With a $75,000 goal VapeXhale based in San Francisco, California has launched a crowdfunding project to support their newest product called the VapeXhale Nimbus - a state-of-the-art vaporizer. The team hopes to bring to market the follow-up product to their already wildly popular and award-winning VapeXhale Cloud. In a new twist on having your cake and eating it too, the creators of both acclaimed devices have made use of the growing acceptance of aromatherapy as an alternative healing source thereby combining excellent technology and innovation to provide a dense and flavorful vapor that isn’t harmful to the user ingesting it.



The vapor is created with the use of the Nimbus base unit and a HydraTube that sits on top of it. “Thankfully we no longer have to combust plants causing harmful smoke that’s so detrimental to the body. Instead, we have the VapeXhale Nimbus that will vaporize plants like ginseng and valerian root in order to allow the consumer to receive their healing benefits.” said Seibo Shen, Co-Creator of the VapeXhale Nimbus. Due to the product’s unique delivery of the vapor via the HydraTube the vaporizer is fully customizable and can be used modularly with various water tools.



Already a stellar winner of the “Best Product” award at both the Seattle and Los Angeles Medical Cup in 2012 and the San Francisco New Tech in 2012, the VapeXhale Nimbus has also enjoyed laudation at the Colorado Medical Cup in 2013. “Once we successfully designed the Cloud, our first version, we began winning Best Product awards at the gold standard in trade shows. That’s when our demand went through the roof. At that point we knew we had to re-tool and take our product from a part-time job in our garage to a full-blown easily manufactured product that was cost-effective. We’ve now designed that with the Nimbus.”



Funding on the project will be used to re-create molds and custom heater components. Once these new parts are finished the product is ready to be assembled and the substantial distributor orders will be filled.



