Vapor Cigarettes Provider Deco Vapors Rebrands, Launches New Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Deco Vapors, a purveyor of Vapor Cigarettes formerly known as RipTech Vapors, has launched a new website at DecoVapors.com that coincides with its ambitious rebranding campaign.



The new name and logo are inspired by Miami's distinctive and iconic Art Deco architecture, which reflects the company's proud roots in the city. The rebranding strategy also coincides with Deco Vapors' desire to further enhance the quality of its goods and services, as indicated by its new state-of-the-art website.



The professionally-designed DecoVapors.com allows users to learn more about the company's signature Vapor Electronic Cigarettes and accessories, which include starter kits, various flavored e-juices, atomizer tanks, and more. Clients can order these products through a secure online store, allowing Deco Vapors to reach a wider market.



The website also includes a blog that will provide visitors with regular updates on Deco Vapors' products, promotions, company news, and more. The blog, like the rebranding strategy, reflect a concerted effort to engage with clients and offer an optimal customer service experience.



About Deco Vapors

Deco Vapors was founded in order to meet the growing demand for vapor cigarettes, which have become popular in recent years as a safer alternative to smoking conventional cigarettes, particularly for smokers wishing to quit. The company seeks to differentiate itself from the industry by placing more focus on product quality and customer service, with the rebranding initiative representing a step in that direction.



Those interested in learning more are invited to contact the company at (305) 982-8375 or via email at info@decovapors.com. Walk-ins to its 2267 Coral Way location are welcomed.