Vapor Couture Coupons Released for Women Smokers

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Vapor Couture, a sister company under the V2 Cigs brand, has released these coupons to the New Year. The coupons offer a discount of 15% on starter kits and 10% on all products sold via the store. In order to determine their eligibility, buyers need to visit the online store at www.vaporcouture.com and choose their preferred options. Coupon codes need to be punched in to become eligible for the offers. The code “ecr15kits” gives users a 15% discount on starter kits, while “ecr10all” offers a 10% discount on all other products.



The official spokesperson for EcigaretteReviewed.com expressed great enthusiasm for this collective launch and professed immense faith in the brand stating, “Vapor Couture is the most recommended choice of e-cigarette for our female viewers.”



Vapor Couture coupons should end up as a major milestone in the company’s brand building exercise. Already, the brand enjoys unique positioning on account of being the only online e-cigarette meant exclusively for the fairer sex. This makes it stands out among all other brands that come under VMR. The products offered by Vapor Couture succeed in striking a balance between technological finesse and impeccable styling. The chic designing essentially keeps the modern woman in perspective.



Distinct flavors and complementary shades are used for creating the cartridges as well. In addition, accompaniments like bracelets and clutches complete the entire experience!



About E Cigarette Reviewed

Headquartered in California, EcigaretteReviewed.com is one of the more bankable and neutral sources of online reviews for electronic cigarettes from prestigious stables. Besides providing reviews that are largely user based, the company also strives to extend up to date information on the developments in the industry. Users can also visit their portal to know more about latest deals and promotional drives for cost effective deals.



Contact:

E Cigarette Reviewed

Lindsay Fox

(949) 232-0470

contact@ecigarettereviewed.com

http://www.vaporcouture.com/