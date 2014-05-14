Vapor Crypt Online Retailer Now Accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, New York Coin and Dogecoin Digital Currencies

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- An online retailer of electronic cigarettes and vapoizer accessories today announced the acceptance of several top cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Litecoin, New York Coin and Dogecoin have been chosen as the sites only payment options.



VaporCrypt.com stated "we've chosen a payment solution that offers complete privacy, protection against both fraud and identity theft while doing so with extremely low transaction fees. For example, New York Coin offers zero transaction fees and confirms the transaction in only 2 minutes. Since "chargebacks" do not exist in digital currency, we're enabled to immediately perform order fulfillment and deliver the product to our customers faster without the usual lag-time required by traditional payment processors and often high fees which diminish a retailer's already thin margins."



Bitcoin is currently the industry standard with the largest, most entrenched infrastructure but it lacks the ability to become a viable payment method for brick and mortar retail since transaction confirmations take over 40 minutes. Other digital currencies such as NYC appear to be bridging that void.



Litecoin and Dogecoin offer similar features to New York Coin and have a large online community of supporters and enthusiasts. Litcoin was launched in 2011 while both Dogecoin and New York Coin are relatively new to the scene.



A representative from The New York Coin Foundation stated "we're focusing our efforts on ease of use and fully support the proliferation and long-term success of all digital currencies."



To learn more about the most popular cryptocurrencies, please visit:

http://www.bitcoin.org for Bitcoin

http://www.litecoin.org for Litecoin

http://www.newyorkco.in for New York Coin

http://www.dogecoin.com for Dogecoin



VaporCrypt Inc.

5555 14th Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

(541) 595 8831

http://www.vaporcrypt.com

Erik Sellgren

sales@vaporcrypt.com