Vapor Zone Sponsors Chris Horodecki During Spike TV's Bellator MMA Fight

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Top electronic cigarette brand, Vapor Zone will be sponsoring Chris Horodecki on Friday, May 9, 2014 during the Bellator MMA fight broadcast on Spike TV. The event will be held live at 9pm EST, at Ontario’s Casino Rama for Bellator 119, and the event will showcase the finals from Bellator’s Season 10 Heavyweight Tournament.



Vapor Zone is a Miami-based retailer and manufacturer of high quality electronic cigarette vaporizers and e-liquids. Their products are known for their many customizable options, superior design, and exceptionally large selection of nicotine e-liquid flavors, which can be custom blended. Also known as Advanced Personal Vaporizers, or vaping pens, these products have experienced a tremendous rise in popularity, most notably as companies expand into major sponsorships such as Vapor Zone’s.



Vapor Zone is excited to be a part of the event as a sponsor during this high profile fight. Chris Horodecki, AKA the “Polish Hammer,” at age 26, has been one of the most promoted names in the IFL. A familiar name with Bellator, Horodecki looks forward to the television exposure. The London, Ontario, Canada native will be fighting Brazilian Marlon Sandro in the Featherweight Feature. This will be the first fight of three he is under contract with Bellator for.



The highly anticipated fight is expected to be quite exciting, as Sandro is also a well known fighter with Bellator. Having fought with the promotion a total of 10 times, and winning 7 times, it will be an interesting match for sure.



“Vapor Zone is proud to be sponsoring Chris “The Polish Hammer” Horodecki as he fights Maron Sandro during the Bellator 119 fight on May 9, 2014. We thoroughly enjoy the excitement of MMA, and are happy to be a part of the event,” said Vapor Zone's CEO, Nick Molina.



Bellator MMA, based in Newport Beach, CA, is the largest tournament-based Mixed Martial Arts organization in the world. Broadcast to 140 different countries, and approximately 500 million homes worldwide, in the US Bellator is featured on Spike TV. Considered the MMA television leader with a strict devotion to the sport’s integrity, Bellator has more than contracted 175 athletes.



To learn more about Vapor Zone’s high performing, advanced electronic cigarette products, please visit http://www.VaporZone.com, call (855) 938-2767, or visit one of Vapor Zone’s 8 locations in Florida.



About VaporZone

Owned entirely by International Vapor Group, Vapor Zone is a top brand of electronic cigarettes, specializing in advanced vaping products and top quality e-liquids. A unique concept, Vapor Zone features an in-depth online selection of products, as well as retail locations that serve as vaping hubs for a wide range of vapers, from those who are interested in switching to vapor products from tobacco, as well as those who are experienced hobbyists. Having some of the most high-tech personal vaporizers on the market, as well as the largest selection of USA-made e-liquids that can be blended in upwards of 30,000 different blends, they have quickly become one of the most popular brands available in the marketplace. To learn more, please visit http://www.vaporzone.com.