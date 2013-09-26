Vapor4Life Coupon Code Announced by eCig Vision

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- eCig Vision has recently released their Vapor4Life coupon code granting its readers the ability to save 20% off all starter kits and 10% off all other orders. Primary stipulations being that orders must be placed directly through the Vapor4Life webpage and must be paid for within the promotional period. Navigating to the eCig Vision webpage reveals the Vapor 4 life coupon code along with a brief review of the electronic cigarette company and what it has to offer.



The brief review reveals that Vapor4Life currently offers two starter kits and explores both kits in more detail. Basically, the base kit as its name implies is the bottom tier electronic cigarette starter kit and includes all the essentials. The ultimate starter includes everything in the base kit plus additional accessories. The Vapor 4 Life coupon codes currently being offered by eCig Vision isn’t one that should be taken lightly, especially when it takes 20% off their best selling starter kits.



In the area of aesthetics, Vapor4Life has opted to design their electronic cigarettes after the appearance of traditional tobacco cigarettes. The result is a clean inconspicuous 2-piece electronic cigarettes close in size to a traditional cigarette. Assembly of the device works via a screw-in mechanism between the battery and cartomizer. Vapor4Life offers a wide selection of cartomizer flavors and the majority of flavors are rather satisfying. Buyers are given the ability to choose from seven different nicotine strengths providing the majority of users with their preferred nicotine concentration. Battery life was more than sufficient for an electronic cigarette in the price range.



eCig Vision is a website dedicated to providing electronic cigarette users with reviews and the best deals. Buyers are encouraged to use the 20% off vapor4life discount code to maximize their initial savings since it’s unlikely Vapor4Life will continue this promotional offer for long. For more information, visit eCigVision.com.



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com