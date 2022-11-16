NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2022 -- The latest 104+ page survey report on Worldwide Variable life Insurance Market is released by AMA covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), What are the main countries covered, The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Worldwide Variable life Insurance market. The study bridges the historical data from 2022 to 2027and estimated till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Generali (Italy), Ping an Insurance (China), China Life Insurance (China), Prudential PLC (United Kingdom), Munich Re (Germany), Zurich Insurance (Switzerland), Nippon Life Insurance (India), Japan Post Holdings (Japan).



Variable life insurance is the contract between the insured and the insurance company. It is like the permanent life insurance policy. The policy has a cash value account which is invested in a number of sub-accounts available in it This act as a mutual fund except that it is only available within variable life insurance policy. The variable life insurance has various sub account to choose with offerings of above 50 different options. Also, like the mutual funds, if the investment options selected perform poorly, the money is lost including the initial investment. In addition, the policy pays specified amount to the family upon death of individual.



Influencing Market Trend

- Usage of Technologies Such as AR and Block Chain

Market Drivers

- Benefits of Variable Life Insurance is Fuelling the Market Growth

Opportunities:

- Increasing Promotional Activities in Insurance Industry

Challenges:

- Lack of Awareness about the Variable Life Insurance



Analysis by Type (Participating, Non participating), Components (Death benefits, Cash value, Premiums), Sub account type (Big company stock funds, Small company stock funds, International stock funds, Bond funds, Money market funds), Distribution channel (Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Generali (Italy), Ping an Insurance (China), China Life Insurance (China), Prudential PLC (United Kingdom), Munich Re (Germany), Zurich Insurance (Switzerland), Nippon Life Insurance (India), Japan Post Holdings (Japan),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Variable life Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



On July 2020, Nassau has acquired Foresters' U.S. Variable Annuity and Variable Life Operations. This acquisition further demonstrates continued track record of execution and seamless integration



