Munich Re Group (Germany), Allstate Corporation (United States), Prudential Financial, Inc. (United States), Lincoln National Corporation (United States), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Axa S.A. (France), Manulife Financial Corporation (Canada), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), MetLife, Inc. (United States), Allianz SE (Germany)



What is Variable Universal Life Insurance?

Variable universal life insurance is one of the types of permanent life insurance policy that provides flexible and fixed premium payments. This insurance provides features including flexible premiums, investment variety, cash value, and flexible death benefits. Here in this insurance premiums are mostly flexible and allows the investment in cash value. It gives a higher return as compared to other permanent life insurance policies with the fluctuations in the market.

On 8th June 2020, Lincoln Financial Group announced that it will launch the next generation of its Lincoln AssetEdge Variable Universal Life (VUL) insurance offering. As many investors are faced with the dilemma of staying invested in the market during a time of elevated volatility, AssetEdge VUL (2020) features three new indexed accounts that offer policyowners more ways to help grow their retirement savings with a level of protection during market downturns.



The Variable Universal Life Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Flexible-Premium Universal Life Insurance, Fixed Premium Universal Life Insurance), Application (Agency, Digital and Direct Channels, Brokers, Bancassurance), Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution, Onlien Distribution), Features (Investment Variety, Cash Value, Flexible Premiums, Others)



Market Trend

- The popularity of Flexible Premium Variable Universal Life Insurance is High



Market Drivers

- Demand for Flexible Maximum and Minimum Premium Payment Options

- Growing Investment of People on Permanent Life Insurance with Higher Returns



Market Challenges

- Regulatory Compliances Associated with Variable Universal Life Insurance



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Variable Universal Life Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Variable Universal Life Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Variable Universal Life Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Variable Universal Life Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Variable Universal Life Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



