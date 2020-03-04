Varicella Vaccine Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Varicella Vaccine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Varicella Vaccine Market is estimated to account for over US$ 2,037 Million by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% from 2019 to 2030.



Top Players:



Some of the prominent players in the varicella vaccine market include Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Shanghai Biological Products Research Institute Co., Ltd., BIKEN, Green Cross, Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co., Novo and SK bioscience among others.



Scope of Report



The growth of the global varicella vaccine market can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. Better access to vaccines worldwide and growth of pediatric & adult population are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of market between 2019 and 2030. However, complex government rules & regulations monitoring R&D and clinical studies of vaccine are likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.



To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, In Feb 2018, VARIVAX, a live attenuated varicella-zoster (VZV) vaccine from Merck & Co., Inc, was awarded pre-qualification status by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO pre-qualification allowed VARIVAX to expand access and provides a greater opportunity to help protect more people from varicella.



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for varicella vaccine and is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market share. The growth in this region can be attributed to the improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness related to importance of immunization. Countries in the APAC, such as India, China, and Japan, are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the global varicella vaccine market owing to increasing immunization programs.



