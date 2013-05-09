Bryn Mawr, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Varicose veins affect millions of Americans each year. Though age is a common cause, they may also develop as a side-effect of increased blood volume during pregnancy or as a result of sudden, dramatic weight gain. They can occur anywhere on the body, though the leg area is most susceptible. These veins are typically first identified by a bulging, twisting appearance. They are often purple or blue and may throb, burn, itch, or cause the lower leg to feel heavy. In some cases, ulcers may occur on the skin surrounding the vein. Less severe cases are sometimes alternatively referred to as spider veins.



There are a multitude of home and medical remedies for easing the symptoms of varicose veins. However, in most instances, having them treated by surgery is the only real way to get rid of this painful, unsightly condition.



Though pain and an unattractive appearance are the most common issues associated with varicose veins, far more serious issues can rarely occur. Those who are prone to varicose veins, for example, are much more likely to develop inflamed veins deep inside of their body, sometimes leading to fatal blood clots.



Until recently, treating the condition at a physician’s office meant undergoing a complicated procedure involving the stripping and ligation of veins. Considered extremely painful, this process was accompanied by an incredible six-week recovery time. The fear of pain and long-term recovery left many individuals suffering in silence.



Today, laser surgery offers a new treatment plan. Physicians like Dr. Andrew Kwak of LUMEN Laser Center in Bryn Mawr, provide a state-of-the-art, minimally invasive option known as endovenous laser ablation



Prior to treatment, patients undergo a thorough Doppler ultrasound of the area to ensure only the correct veins are affected. Ultrasound guided sclerotherapy is also used to find deeper problem veins that may otherwise go unnoticed, preventing potentially deadly blood clots in the future.



Unlike traditional procedures, the process requires no stitches and no recovery time. Changes are instantly visible and patients walk away from the doctor’s office in good spirits, with minimal to no residual discomfort.Patients are encouraged to visit for a free consultation prior to scheduling the procedure. Most insurance covers laser treatment of varicose veins.



To schedule an appointment with the professionals at LUMEN Laser Center in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, ask questions, or interview Dr. Kwak, call the office, toll-free at 610-525-0606



Contact

Lumen Laser Center

919 Conestoga Road, Building Two, Suite 305

Bryn Mawr,

PA 19010

Email : info@lumenlasercenter.com

Ph: (610) 525-0606

Website: www.lumenlasercenter.com/