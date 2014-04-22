Variety Arts Theater Renovation Project Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The Variety Arts Theater opened in 1924; the 1,100-seat proscenium arch theater was considered the most beautiful and acoustically perfect theater in Los Angeles. Top stars of the legitimate theater graced its boards for many years. The theater now sits dormant from time to time, until it is used for movie location filming for the entertainment industry.



This project is being lead by Romel Entertainment located in Hollywood, CA a company with years of management and music production experience who have provided a vast resource to the industry. They plan to purchase and renovate the Variety Arts Theater back to its glory and more. Making the theater again the performance Mecca it once was. To secure the theater is $12 million and $8 million to renovate the entire structure inside and out.



The renovation process:

- Renovate the main theater, smaller theater, stage and orchestra section

- Add a complete sprinkler system throughout the building

- New electrical wiring, new copper piping and plumbing

- New lighting and sound system

- Update the elevator systems

- Renovate library, restrooms, offices

- Rebuild the kitchen and restaurant/lounge

- Earthquake and structural integrity improvements against catastrophes

- Renovate the basement, repair roof, heating, air and parking lot



Contributing to this campaign and it getting fully funded will reopen the Variety Arts Theater and being a part of this process will be something one can be proud of and speak about to their loved ones, friends and colleagues. Whatever amount they contribute will be greatly appreciated.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1jfK18H