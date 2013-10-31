Variety of Dresses to Choose from Karen Millen Outlet UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The Karen Millen outlet in UK is offering a big collection of dresses under the Karen Millen brand for which the company guarantees 100% satisfaction with zero risk. The online store consists of several categories of dresses with variety of selections in each of the categories. Worldwide shipping of the purchased items is also there on offer with 5-7 day shipment assurance at your doorstep.



There are dresses and other accessories on offer at the Karen Millen outlet online and you can custom search the items with all specifications given therein. They also assure 100% customs clearance guarantee on shipments once you make the payment. There is also an online order tracking facility to check the shipping movements until you get them. There is also a dedicated online support and your e-mail queries will be replied through 24-hour online assistance. There is a wide range of Karen Millen products on offer and Karen Millen coats is one among the hot selling items in the online store.



Karen Millen Coats



The Karen Millen coats are inclusive of such models as trench coats, pony coats, leather jackets, black coats, leopard coats, and lace jackets. All these products are available at big discounts. Some of the favourite varieties available online under the Karen Millen coats category are:



- 60s belted coat yellow

- Beautiful cotton lace jacket black

- Cape Coat Black

- Classic investment coat black

- Classic investment coat red

- Colourful Cotton Coat

- Colourful tailored jacket coral

- Cotton Trench Coat Black

- Cotton Trench Coat White

- Cute 1940s Coat Black

- Feminine wool coat black

- Floral print dress multi

- Fun mac black

- Gentish tailored waistcoat’

- Glamorous Lightweight Coat Black

- Graphic stripe coat

- Hard lace jacket black

- Herringbone textured wool coat black



These are a few to name in the Karen Millen coat collection, however you can find a large variety of choices at the online store, which are of high quality and low price. Simply order it through online in a couple of easy steps and the item will get directly delivered at your doorstep without delay.



About Karen Millen

Karen Millen is a UK-based branded dress company, which is offering many unique varieties in dressing fashions for women. The Karen Millen UK store is also facilitating online sales where you can see the huge collection of different designs, have them ordered online and get it delivered at your doorstep. Karen Millen offers worldwide safe shipping with 100% satisfaction guaranteed. Our dress sale stores are also there in Ireland, Australia, and Netherlands.



Contact:

Tel: +86-757-22101135

E-mail:info@karenmillencoatoutlets.co.uk



For more information please visit http://www.karenmillencoatoutlets.co.uk/