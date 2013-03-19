Vasacor Now Offering Risk-Free Trial of All-Natural Cholesterol Reduction Supplement

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- High cholesterol is a problem for people all over the world. As the body gets older, cholesterol levels become more and more difficult to manage. Even those who live a relatively healthy lifestyle may have trouble managing their cholesterol levels, and turning to synthetically-produced medications is not always the right solution.



A new supplement called Vasacor has been getting attention from high cholesterol sufferers. Vasacor uses all-natural ingredients to help manage cholesterol levels in the body, and it is specifically designed to reduce LDL cholesterol while promoting HDL cholesterol.



As a Vasacor spokesperson explains, this two-part approach to cholesterol management can be powerful:



“Instead of simply focusing on LDL or HDL cholesterol levels, Vasacor uses a two-part approach to target both. This two-part approach is more powerful than diet and exercise alone. We want people to use Vasacor to proactively manage cholesterol levels before they develop into serious health problems.”



As with any pharmaceutical supplement, it’s important to get an unbiased perspective on its effectiveness. At the Vasacor.com website, visitors will find links to a number of independent clinical studies that confirmed the effectiveness of Vasacor for promoting healthy cholesterol levels.



Vasacor.com also explains that using prescription medications to manage cholesterol can be dangerous. In most cases, these prescription medications come with a massive list of potential side effects and use synthetically-produced ingredients that attempt to manage cholesterol levels. Conversely the ingredients in Vasacor work with the body’s natural processes to promote healthy cholesterol levels.



These benefits may sound good, but as a Vasacor spokesperson explains, there is one more major benefit of ordering Vasacor today:



“We know our customers have options when it comes to cholesterol management. But we’re confident that Vasacor is the best all-natural cholesterol supplement available today. As a result, we’re offering a 90-day risk-free trial. If the customer is unsatisfied with Vasacor for any reason within 90 days, they can simply return it for a full refund.”



Anyone seeking natural cholesterol treatment can visit Vasacor.com today for more information. At the Vasacor.com website, visitors will discover everything they need to know about Vasacor as well as specific tips about managing cholesterol levels with diet and exercise. The website also features a detailed article about the facts of cholesterol and the health risks of high cholesterol levels.



About Vasacor

Vasacor is an all-natural cholesterol management supplement that reduces ‘bad’ (LDL) cholesterol levels while promoting ‘good’ (HDL) cholesterol levels. Vasacor is now offering a 90 day risk-free trial that allows customers to return the supplement for a full refund if they are unsatisfied in any way. For more information, please visit: http://www.vasacor.com