New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The Global Vascular Closure Devices Market was valued at USD 731.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1266.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0 percent. Vascular closure devices (VCD) have emerged as an effective alternative to traditional mechanical compression for femoral artery closure and is being widely used in patients undergoing catheterization via the femoral route. These devices have the potential to reduce the time to hemostasis, facilitate early patient mobilization, reduce patient discomfort associated with prolonged bed rest, improve patient satisfaction, decrease hospital length of stay (by early mobilization and reduction of complications), and potentially reduce femoral artery complications. Vascular closure devices (VCD) are medical devices used in sealing puncture of the artery in patients who have undergone interventional procedures.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Vascular Closure Devices market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Vascular Closure Devices market and profiled in the report are:



Tz Medical Inc, Vasorum Ltd, Inseal Medical Ltd., Morris Innovative Inc., Essential Medical Inc., and Arstasis Inc., among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Active Approximators

Suture Based Devices

Clip-Based Devices

Passive Approximators

Collagen Plugs

Sealant Or Gel-Based Devices

Compression Assist Devices

External Hemostasis Device



Access (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Femoral

Radial



Procedure Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. High prevalence of cardiovascular Accesss



3.2. Increasing prevalence of obesity



3.3. Increasing focus of market players on large-bore vascular closure devices



Chapter 4. Vascular Closure Devices Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Vascular Closure Devices market and its competitive landscape.



