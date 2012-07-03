Vascular Closure Systems - Product Pipeline Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Vascular Closure Systems, Inc (VCS) is a medical device company, based in the US. The company develops and commercializes vascular access closure technology for the interventional cardiology market. It develops its medical device based on the intellectual property provided by the CardioVascular Technologies, Inc. Its Intellectual Property (IP) covers more than four different types of sealing methods such as bioabsorbable plug, RF thermal closure, bioabsorbable tubular plug, and self-closing nitinol clip. The Company has entered into an agreement for licensing, manufacturing and distribution of its products in Australia, India, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Malaysia, China, New Zealand, Thailand Singapore, and Taiwan. VCS is headquartered in Livermore, California, the US.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Vascular Closure Systems portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



Scope



- Detailed Vascular Closure Systems company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the Vascular Closure Systems pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant Vascular Closure Systems clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors’ pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? – identify, understand and capitalize.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84616/vascular-closure-systems-inc-product-pipeline-analysis.html