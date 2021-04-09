Vascular Grafts Market Report Analysis with Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Vascular grafts are used to redirect blood flow from one part of the body to another by connecting blood vessels. Vascular grafting surgery is performed to treat ischemia caused by atherosclerosis, organ transplantation, or for vascular access in hemodialysis. However, demand for vascular grafts is anticipated to decline during the forecast period owing to increase in adverse effects like decellularized xenogeneic grafts increase the rate of infection, thrombosis, and aneurysms.



Global Vascular Grafts market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand



The global vascular grafts market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, source, size of vascular grafts, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global vascular grafts market.



The global vascular grafts market was valued at US$ 2,010.1 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 3,000 Mn by 2026. High incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, peripheral diseases, and rise in geriatric population are likely to fuel the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026. Surge in government investment in health care infrastructure and strategic alliances among players to penetrate the emerging markets are expected to propel the global market during the forecast period.



Key Players of Vascular Grafts Market Report:



Key companies operating in the global vascular grafts market and profiled in the report include W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge Group), BD, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc, Artegraft, Inc., Vascutek Ltd., Vascular Graft Solution Ltd., Heat Medical Europe BV, and CryoLife, Inc.



