Vascular Imaging Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR of 6.6 % During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)

Vascular imaging is the process of creating images of blood vessels and blood flow within the body. These images are used to diagnose and monitor various medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and blood clots, among others. The growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases are the key drivers of the vascular imaging market.



Types of Vascular Imaging Techniques



The market for vascular imaging can be segmented into various techniques, including X-ray angiography, computed tomography (CT) angiography, magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), and ultrasound. Of these, ultrasound is the most widely used technique for the diagnosis of peripheral vascular diseases.



Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases



The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a major factor driving the demand for vascular imaging. Cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and stroke are among the leading causes of death globally. In addition, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity and diabetes is also contributing to the growth of the vascular imaging market.



By Type:



- Non-Invasive

- Abdominal ultrasound

- Angiography

- Ankle-brachial index (ABI)

- Captopril renal scan

- Carotid duplex ultrasound

- CT scan

- Doppler ultrasound

- Duplex ultrasound

- MRA (magnetic resonance angiography)

- MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)

- Minimally Invasive

- Catheter angiogram

- CT

- Lymoscintigraphy

- Venoam

- Intrascular ultrasound



By Application:



- Diagnostic

- Therapeutic



By End User:



- Hospitals

- Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures



The demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is another factor driving the growth of the vascular imaging market. Non-invasive techniques such as ultrasound and MRA have become increasingly popular as they provide accurate and detailed images of the blood vessels and blood flow without the need for invasive procedures.



Technological Advances in Vascular Imaging



The rapid advancement of technology has significantly impacted the vascular imaging market. For instance, the development of advanced software and hardware has led to the introduction of new and improved imaging techniques that provide more accurate and detailed images of blood vessels and blood flow. In addition, the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in vascular imaging is expected to drive market growth in the future.



Competitive Landscape



The global vascular imaging market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Hitachi Medical Systems. These players are investing in research and development to develop new and innovative imaging technologies that can meet the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures.



Conclusion



The global vascular imaging market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. The rapid advancement of technology is also expected to drive market growth, with the introduction of new and improved imaging techniques and the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.



Geographical Analysis



The presence of major players, reimbursement policies, rising stroke incidence, and prevalence of cardiovascular disorders are expected to drive growth in this region. According to the American Heart Association's 2019 heart disease and stroke statistics, an American has a stroke every 40 seconds, and approximately 795,000 Americans have a new or recurring stroke each year.



Moreover, Abbott Laboratories, a multinational American medical device and healthcare company, Abbott's OPTIS Imaging Systems, combines high-resolution OCT intravascular imaging and coronary physiology (RFR*/FFR) on a single platform to help guide PCI (Percutaneous coronary intervention) decisions. Hence, major key players in this region are expected to drive market growth.



